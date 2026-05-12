In memory of Jon Miskowski

We are deeply saddened by the death of Jon Miskowski, PBS Wisconsin’s Emeritus Director of Television, who retired May 1. Jon died Saturday, May 9, at home surrounded by his family following a long battle with cancer. Read Jon’s obituary online here.

Starting as a volunteer for public television more than 40 years ago, Jon’s career was marked by his dedication and passion for public media to improve the lives of all of the people of Wisconsin.

Jon’s leadership, statewide community focus, programmatic vision and development acumen led to PBS Wisconsin’s national prominence in education, innovation and fundraising around mission-focused Wisconsin programs. Working alongside Wisconsin’s First Nations communities, Jon also established PBS Wisconsin as a partner in championing and bringing forward the voices of Wisconsin’s Native people.

At every opportunity, Jon would honor the legacy of pioneers in public media, especially in Wisconsin, where public media began. He was also determined that we could always do better as we built on that legacy in service to Wisconsin. He mentored and inspired countless public media professionals who continue to carry on his legacy through the development of local storytelling, immersive experiences, engaging events, deep and sustainable fundraising and educational content for all learners and educators.

"My 40 years in public television, including my time as PBS Wisconsin Director of Television, have been a source of inspiring challenges and creative joy. I was lucky to have benefited from generous mentors throughout my career and to have finished my career in my dream job, made truly a dream by the work and dedication of the colleagues who I was fortunate enough to work with.” Jon MiskowskiPBS Wisconsin Emeritus Director of Television

Jon saw himself, first and foremost, as a steward of the important public service PBS Wisconsin provides to this state and, in turn, a steward of Wisconsin itself. Read more about Jon’s career and achievements here.

PBS Wisconsin, and public media broadly, is stronger, more impactful, more resilient and better able to serve the needs of all of our audiences because of the work Jon accomplished throughout his career.

Thank you, Jon. We will miss you.

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One of Jon’s favorite parts of working in public television was hearing from those who watched our programs, attended our events or interacted with our services. He loved sharing what he heard, especially from fans of PBS KIDS.

PBS Wisconsin invites anyone with memories of Jon to share them via email at [email protected]. We will share memories across our digital and broadcast channels as we carry on his legacy of providing essential public media services to this state that he loved.

Jon’s family requests that anyone wishing to make a memorial gift in Jon’s memory consider supporting the work to which he dedicated his professional life. Gifts in Jon’s memory can be made online here or by calling 800-422-9707.